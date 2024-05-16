Previous
Farewell Fiona by elf
Farewell Fiona

A memorial service held for one of my dearest friends requested purple.
Of all the things she loved wildlife and purple featured heavily in her life. My tribute to her is a kookaburra surrounded by Jacaranda blooms. I know she would have loved it.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details

