Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
314 / 365
Farewell Fiona
A memorial service held for one of my dearest friends requested purple.
Of all the things she loved wildlife and purple featured heavily in her life. My tribute to her is a kookaburra surrounded by Jacaranda blooms. I know she would have loved it.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
314
photos
10
followers
10
following
86% complete
View this month »
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#nature
,
#purple
,
#birds
,
#australia
,
#memorial
,
#flora
,
#friendship
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close