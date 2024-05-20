Previous
Next
Shadow Play by elf
318 / 365

Shadow Play

The dark shadows against the red flowers caught my eye.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding shadows
May 20th, 2024  
ELFord ace
@365projectorgchristine yes it was so stark.
May 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise