319 / 365
Fine Dining Apprentices
Had the opportunity to attend a dinner prepared by graduating apprentices at Le Cordon Bleu.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#food
,
#foodporn
,
#dining
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good food and nicely presented
May 20th, 2024
