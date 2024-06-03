Previous
Koi Reflections by elf
Koi Reflections

This delightful pond is in a local coffee shop.
I love how the reflections of the vegetation and sky kind of fries your brain
ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details

