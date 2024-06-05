Previous
Reconciliation Weaving by elf
Attended an Indigenous weaving class with Dr Virginia Keft a renowned weaving artist. I finished this over the weekend and the rainbow colours are a nod to the Rainbow Serpent of the Dreamtime story.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

ELFord

