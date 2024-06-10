Previous
Winter Walk by elf
Winter Walk

Strolling around the local creek line. Clear cold day so the reflections are bright clear.
ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
