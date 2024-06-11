Previous
Bright Blossoms by elf
Bright Blossoms

Spotted on a bare tree. Bright and beautiful.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Gorgeous and such a pretty colour
June 11th, 2024  
