Previous
342 / 365
Floral Rewards
Tonight I was hosting a local entertainment evening for the community. This was my thankyou gift. Lovely gesture
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#flowers
,
#community
,
#performance
