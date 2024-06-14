Previous
Floral Rewards by elf
Floral Rewards

Tonight I was hosting a local entertainment evening for the community. This was my thankyou gift. Lovely gesture
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
