344 / 365
Tourist Trap
This tourist didn't ask permission to park her body and bag in my kayak whilst I was still in it.
Even better she posed for her photographer aka 'Lord Litchfield'.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
1
0
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
#kayak
#australia
#tourism
Beverley
ace
Golly, not very polite.
It’s kind of you to let it be…
June 16th, 2024
