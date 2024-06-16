Previous
Tourist Trap by elf
Tourist Trap

This tourist didn't ask permission to park her body and bag in my kayak whilst I was still in it.
Even better she posed for her photographer aka 'Lord Litchfield'.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Beverley ace
Golly, not very polite.
It’s kind of you to let it be…
June 16th, 2024  
