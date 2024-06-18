Sign up
Previous
346 / 365
Weaving Projects
Almost compulsive to make these now.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
1
1
ELFord
@elf
Tags
#art
,
#basket
,
#weaving
,
#raffia
Christine Sztukowski
Nicely presented
June 18th, 2024
