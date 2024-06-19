Sign up
347 / 365
Winter Sunset
We've had some wonderful winter sunsets. I often take the mirror shot on country trips but rarely in the city. This was worth it.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
347
photos
10
followers
10
following
95% complete
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
Views
1
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
25th May 2024 5:06pm
Tags
#mirror
,
#nature
,
#sunset
,
#cars
,
#urban
