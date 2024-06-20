Sign up
348 / 365
Chortles
My friendly magpie pair dropped by for a chat and a spot of grub hunting. They know us and pop over most days for a chat.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
348
photos
10
followers
10
following
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
Views
1
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
20th June 2024 4:15pm
Tags
#birds
,
#australia
,
#birdlife
,
#magpies
