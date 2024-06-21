Previous
Full Moon June by elf
349 / 365

Full Moon June

Kind of misty tonight and very cold. A full moon on the equinox 9.5hrs of daylight so we're on the way to Summer.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise