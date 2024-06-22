Previous
Encore by elf
Encore

A week on from being presented this bouquet the lillies have bloomed.
So beautiful and they make me smile.
22nd June 2024

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
