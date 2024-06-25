Sign up
Previous
Next
353 / 365
Foraging for Firewood
Helping my friends getting the timber for the fireplaces and the woodfuel stove.
It's 280 hectares (691 acres) where they run beef cattle and it's 30 minutes' drive to the road
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
354
photos
10
followers
10
following
96% complete
View this month »
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
25th June 2024 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#nature
,
#trees
,
#farms
,
#forest
,
#timber
