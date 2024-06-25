Previous
Foraging for Firewood by elf
Foraging for Firewood

Helping my friends getting the timber for the fireplaces and the woodfuel stove.
It's 280 hectares (691 acres) where they run beef cattle and it's 30 minutes' drive to the road
ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
