Celebrating Completion of My 365 Project by elf
365 / 365

Celebrating Completion of My 365 Project

When I started this a year ago it seemed a huge task.
A year on I am appreciative of having the opportunity to look at things a different way.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
100% complete

Photo Details

