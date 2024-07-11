Previous
Pearl by Lindy Lee by elf
Pearl by Lindy Lee

This sculpture is in the grounds of an art gallery. No matter which angle you approach it from there is a wonderful spherical reflection of the world around us.
11th July 2024

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Christine Sztukowski ace
This photo is gorgeous
July 11th, 2024  
