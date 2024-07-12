Previous
Indigenous Weaving Dr Virginia Keft by elf
Photo 370

Indigenous Weaving Dr Virginia Keft

I finally saw this installation of hand woven Flying Foxes by my weaving tutor.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise