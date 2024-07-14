Previous
Bastille Day Festival by elf
Bastille Day Festival

Celebrating Bastille Day all things French are on display at the Quay: wine, food, linen and of course cheese.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
