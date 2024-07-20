Previous
Winter White by elf
Winter White

The wind is howling blowing at 50km/hr. (30 mph). Unpleasant outside but these jonquils stood firm waiting for Spring.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
