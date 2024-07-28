Previous
Bush Fuschia by elf
Photo 386

Bush Fuschia

From a wander through the heathland.
How beautiful is this bloom?
28th July 2024

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
