Colonial Glory
This fountain is outside the Sydney Eye Hospital.. When you enter the courtyard it's a step back in time.
31st July 2024
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
26th July 2024 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#architecture
,
#australia
,
#historic
,
#colonial
