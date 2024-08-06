Previous
Trio of Whales by elf
Trio of Whales

I'm here for the whale watching season and the day was fantastic.
6th August 2024

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow, how lucky to get such a great view and shot!
August 6th, 2024  
