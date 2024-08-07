Previous
Whale Tails by elf
Photo 396

Whale Tails

Whale Tails are as unique as human fingerprints. The markings are used to identify and track whale migration globally. From an almost decimated population the Humpback whales have recovered to an estimated thirty to forty thousand.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

ELFord

