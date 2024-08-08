Previous
Sunset Tern by elf
Sunset Tern

Waited for the sunset this afternoon amidst the swirling terns over the sandflats.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
