Photo 398
Whale Pod
Today we had the privilege of seven whales.The remainder were on the other side of the boat.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#australia
,
#herveybay
,
#whales
,
#whalewatching
,
#humpbacks
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful to see and experience
August 9th, 2024
