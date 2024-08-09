Previous
Whale Pod by elf
Photo 398

Whale Pod

Today we had the privilege of seven whales.The remainder were on the other side of the boat.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful to see and experience
August 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise