Barangaroo by elf
Barangaroo

Today was a significant day Sydney opened its new Metro service which means I can travel to this location from my local station within 25 minutes. I live 15 KMs out from the CBD and a normal train trip is 40 minutes by conventional train. Progress.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
