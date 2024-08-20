Previous
Brand New Metro by elf
Brand New Metro

The depths of the earth were dug for our new Metro.There is a tunnel under Sydney Harbour. You can cross from North to South in three minutes.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
