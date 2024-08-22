Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 410
Food Hall Friend
Found this in a suburban food court away from my normal haunt. No explanation but I smiled when I found it. The wistful gaze, does it long for fresh air and sunlight.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
410
photos
11
followers
11
following
112% complete
View this month »
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
410
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
22nd August 2024 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#giant
,
#cartoon
,
#statue
,
#mascot
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close