Sunset Silhouette by elf
Sunset Silhouette

The last few days have had spectacular sunsets. Glorious way to say farewell to Winter.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
