Previous
Photo 416
Sweet Reminder
The first blooms on my Sweet Peas. The seeds were gifted by a friend who moved to the other side of the country. She can no longer grow them due to quarantine restrictions. So each year I plant the seeds and she gets to enjoy them from afar.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
28th August 2024 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#garden
,
#flowers
,
#flora
,
#gardening
