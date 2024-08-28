Previous
Sweet Reminder by elf
The first blooms on my Sweet Peas. The seeds were gifted by a friend who moved to the other side of the country. She can no longer grow them due to quarantine restrictions. So each year I plant the seeds and she gets to enjoy them from afar.
