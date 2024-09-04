Previous
Time and Tide Wait for Noone by elf
Time and Tide Wait for Noone

This is what greets you when you fail to read the tide chart. Nevertheless a stroll across the sandflats and it was a blissful day on the water to kayak and spot stingrays, fish and waterbirds.
ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
