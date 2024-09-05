Previous
Bite Size by elf
Bite Size

A Pelican stands watch for the fishermen to provide some scraps.
Meanwhile the people look tiny and tasty.
5th September 2024

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
116% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful portrait j love this photograph
September 5th, 2024  
