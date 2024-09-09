Previous
Sunset Bloom by elf
Photo 428

Sunset Bloom

This is a Callistemon commonly known as a bottlebrush flower. The red of the flower seemed a nice match for the sunset over the water.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise