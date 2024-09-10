Previous
Camel Train by elf
Camel Train

Camel train waiting for tourists in the Stockton Sanddunes. It is a site often used for movies and television.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Splendid composition
September 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely photo…. It’s nice for the camels to have a rest…
September 10th, 2024  
