Photo 429
Camel Train
Camel train waiting for tourists in the Stockton Sanddunes. It is a site often used for movies and television.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
2
1
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
Tags
#animals
,
#sand
,
#australia
,
#dunes
,
#camels
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Splendid composition
September 10th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely photo…. It’s nice for the camels to have a rest…
September 10th, 2024
