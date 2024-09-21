Previous
Red and Green Kangaroo Paws by elf
Photo 440

Red and Green Kangaroo Paws

The floral emblem of Western Australia is this kangaroo paw. Striking colours, no editing on the colour.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise