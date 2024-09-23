Previous
Forest Giant by elf
Photo 442

Forest Giant

This is Little Lui. A very large sculpture in the middle of a forest. You have to trek to the site. This series of six unique artworks created by Thomas Dambo reflect the folklore of two cultures coming together.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
This is so awesome, I love it
September 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise