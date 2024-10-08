Sign up
Photo 458
Salad Bowl
I love this building. The greenery has grown larger over the years. It looks great in Spring. It's a restaurant and bar with water views.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
459
photos
11
followers
11
following
Photo Details
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
7th October 2024 8:30am
Tags
#architecture
,
#gardens
,
#australia
,
#urban
,
#flora
,
#publicspaces
