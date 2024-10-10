Previous
Sensational Sage by elf
Photo 460

Sensational Sage

Intense colour and a wonderful aroma, even better you can eat it.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful flowers… I use sage a lot.
October 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise