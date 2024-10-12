Sign up
Previous
Photo 462
Moon in a Dewdrop Lindy Lee
This iconic sculpture is on Circular Quay outside the Museum of Contemporary Art.
Almost impossible to get a photo without tourists swarming over it. Lovely by day you can see the Sydney Opera House in the background.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
Tags
#sydney
,
#australia
,
#art#sculpture
,
#lindylee
