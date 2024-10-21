Previous
Next
Bunzo Zentangle by elf
Photo 471

Bunzo Zentangle

This is an ink drawing I made. I found the pattern mesmerising.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise