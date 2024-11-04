Previous
Farewell Trip by elf
Farewell Trip

Last trip of the whale season until next year. Wild out there but at least I spotted some as they head to Antarctica.
ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
A very special trip! Great capture
November 3rd, 2024  
