Previous
Sculpture by elf
Photo 486

Sculpture

Sculpture located in 5 star hotel foyer.
I see a dragon what do you see?
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
A large water splash, Gorgeous scupture
November 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise