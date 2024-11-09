Previous
You Got to Have Friends by elf
Photo 490

You Got to Have Friends

How good does this dessert look? Yes it tasted that good and seven of us shared it.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Absolutely delicious
November 8th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Oh! looks so moreish! fav!
November 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise