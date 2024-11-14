Sign up
Previous
Photo 493
Tassie Devils
We went to the Tasmanian Unzoo which allowed us today in the former enclosure that held them in the zoo. Now they roam free can observe the humans gawking at them safely.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
493
photos
11
followers
11
following
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
Tags
#animals
,
#australia
,
#fauna
