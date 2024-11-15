Previous
Richmond Bridge by elf
Richmond Bridge

Visiting one of the oldest settlements in Australia. Where most things were built by convicts.
Hard to stand and admire the beauty when so much cruelty occured here.
15th November 2024

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
