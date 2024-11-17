Previous
Next
Dolomite Pinnacles by elf
Photo 498

Dolomite Pinnacles

This was an amazing ride through these rock formations. There are seals nearby. Spectacular way to get splashed.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact