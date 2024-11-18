Sign up
Previous
Photo 496
Tasmania Australia
Last dinner here tonight with a nice view over the wharves.
People left from here on journeys of uncertainty and adventure some never to return. A place of bravery in many ways.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
496
photos
11
followers
11
following
489
490
491
492
493
494
495
496
Views
0
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
18th November 2024 5:35pm
Tags
#adventure
,
#australia
,
#tourism
,
#tasmania
,
#hobart
