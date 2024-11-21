Previous
Harbour Swimming Pool by elf
Photo 499

Harbour Swimming Pool

The water quality of Sydney Harbour has improved so much in recent years. We are seeing new pools in the Harbour. There are swimmers as the weather warms up..
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact