There Be Danger Captain

There is a shipwreck near these pinnacles (Hippolytes) because the Captain decided to sail through them rather than around them. No surprise, the hull ripped, and it sank.

What next?

He remained Captain, given another ship and he sank number two.

What else?

He left the sea, got elected State Premier.

Sir John William Evans (1855–1943)

SS Tasman Wreck Hippolytes Eaglehawk Neck 3/12/1883

He was by all accounts a good public servant.